    Fort McCoy Garrison leaders take part in 2026 banquet for Tomah Chamber of Commerce [Image 4 of 4]

    Fort McCoy Garrison leaders take part in 2026 banquet for Tomah Chamber of Commerce

    TOMAH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Deputy Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Chad Holder speaks to nearly 300 people Feb. 23, 2026, during the 63rd Tomah, Wis., Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet in Tomah. Holder and several other leaders with U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy attended the event as part of U.S. Army community engagement. (Photo by Berta Downs/Tomah Chamber of Commerce)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 23:23
    Photo ID: 9564455
    VIRIN: 260223-A-A4608-7919
    Resolution: 1086x1708
    Size: 435.83 KB
    Location: TOMAH, WISCONSIN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Garrison leaders take part in 2026 banquet for Tomah Chamber of Commerce [Image 4 of 4], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy Garrison leaders take part in 2026 banquet for Tomah Chamber of Commerce

