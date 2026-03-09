U.S. Marines and JGDSF Conduct Tactical Landings

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with India Company, Battalion Landing Team 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, depart from an MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, during exercise Iron Fist 26 in Tanegashima, Japan, March 2, 2026. The joint exercise allowed Marines to land tactical vehicles and aircraft on Tanegashima, developing opportunities for future training events in contrasting environments. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase operational integration and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)