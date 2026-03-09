U.S. Marines and JGDSF Conduct Tactical Landings

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force service member with Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade guides a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force landing craft, air cushion ship-to-shore landing during exercise Iron Fist 26 in Tanegashima, Japan, March 2, 2026. The joint exercise allowed U.S. Marines to land tactical vehicles and aircraft on Tanegashima developing opportunities for future training events in contrasting environments. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase operational integration and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)