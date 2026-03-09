(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Marines and JGDSF Conduct Tactical Landings [Image 2 of 8]

    U.S. Marines and JGDSF Conduct Tactical Landings

    TANEGASHIMA, KAGOSHIMA, JAPAN

    03.01.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force service member with Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade guides a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force landing craft, air cushion ship-to-shore landing during exercise Iron Fist 26 in Tanegashima, Japan, March 2, 2026. The joint exercise allowed U.S. Marines to land tactical vehicles and aircraft on Tanegashima developing opportunities for future training events in contrasting environments. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase operational integration and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 22:09
    Photo ID: 9564360
    VIRIN: 260302-M-WK421-1099
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.57 MB
    Location: TANEGASHIMA, KAGOSHIMA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines and JGDSF Conduct Tactical Landings [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Justin Cledera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Operation
    III MEF
    JGDSF
    MV-22B
    ARDB
    USINDOPACOM

