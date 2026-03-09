2025 Utah National Guard Best Warrior Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Sgt Anton Thomas, a culinary specialist for the 97th Troop Command, stands before the president of the board during the 2026 Best Warrior Competition on Camp Williams, Utah, March 10, 2026. The Utah National Guard Best Warrior Competition is an annual event that brings together Soldiers and Airmen from the major commands to compete for the title of Soldier/Airman, Noncommissioned Officer, and Senior Noncommissioned Officer-of-the-Year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jessica Pena)