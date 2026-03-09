(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2025 Utah National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 6 of 7]

    2025 Utah National Guard Best Warrior Competition

    CAMP WILLIAMS, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Spc. Jessica Pena 

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt Anton Thomas, a culinary specialist for the 97th Troop Command, stands before the president of the board during the 2026 Best Warrior Competition on Camp Williams, Utah, March 10, 2026. The Utah National Guard Best Warrior Competition is an annual event that brings together Soldiers and Airmen from the major commands to compete for the title of Soldier/Airman, Noncommissioned Officer, and Senior Noncommissioned Officer-of-the-Year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jessica Pena)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 20:44
    Photo ID: 9564271
    VIRIN: 260311-A-YK218-5491
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 404.65 KB
    Location: CAMP WILLIAMS, UTAH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Utah National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Jessica Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UTNGBWC2026
    UTNGBWC2026 Utah National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026

