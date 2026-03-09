2025 Utah National Guard Best Warrior Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army and Air Force senior noncommissioned officers grade competitors on their poise, appearance, and military knowledge during a competitors board appearance for the 2026 Best Warrior Competition on Camp Williams, Utah, March 10, 2026. The Utah National Guard Best Warrior Competition is an annual event that brings together Soldiers and Airmen from the major commands to compete for the title of Soldier/Airman, Noncommissioned Officer, and Senior Noncommissioned Officer-of-the-Year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jessica Pena)