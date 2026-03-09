(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kearsarge Conducts a Live Fire Exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Kearsarge Conducts a Live Fire Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Dylan Spears 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    260311-N-EJ492-1276 ATLANTIC OCEAN – (March 11, 2026) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman, Reginald Tapia, attached to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), fires an M240 machine gun during a live-fire exercise, March 11, 2026. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dylan Spears)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 20:06
    Photo ID: 9564243
    VIRIN: 260311-N-EJ492-1276
    Resolution: 4378x3383
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kearsarge Conducts a Live Fire Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SA Dylan Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kearsarge Conducts a Live Fire Exercise
    Kearsarge Conducts a Live Fire Exercise
    Kearsarge Conducts a Live Fire Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS KEARSARGE (LHD 3)
    Live Fire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery