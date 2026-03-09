Kearsarge Conducts a Live Fire Exercise

260311-N-EJ492-1084 ATLANTIC OCEAN – (March 11, 2026) Sailors, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), participate in a live-fire training exercise, March 11, 2026. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dylan Spears)
