90 MW Hosts LCSD1 for Mission Brief

Col. Terrance Holmes (left), 90th Missile Wing commander, gives Laramie County School District 1 members a mission brief during a 90 MW mission familiarization meeting at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, March 10, 2026. The engagement provided local educators an opportunity to learn about the 90 MW’s mission, fostering community understanding and strengthening the partnership between F.E. Warren AFB and the surrounding community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)
