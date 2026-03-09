(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Leonard Wood serves as center for homeland defense first responder training [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Leonard Wood serves as center for homeland defense first responder training

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jesse Gonzales 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    U.S service members conduct decontamination and first responder training March 6 at Fort Leonard Wood’s 1st Lt. Joseph Terry First Responder Training Facility. The facility, part of the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence Homeland Defense Civil Support Office’s Incident Response Training Department, is designed to provide real-world training for U.S. Army Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Soldiers, along with joint service members and civilians in related fields.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 13:55
    Photo ID: 9563379
    VIRIN: 260306-A-XF369-9397
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 1010.85 KB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Leonard Wood serves as center for homeland defense first responder training [Image 2 of 2], by CPL Jesse Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Leonard Wood serves as center for homeland defense first responder training
    Fort Leonard Wood serves as center for homeland defense first responder training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Leonard Wood serves as center for homeland defense first responder training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery