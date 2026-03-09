Fort Leonard Wood serves as center for homeland defense first responder training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S service members conduct decontamination and first responder training March 6 at Fort Leonard Wood’s 1st Lt. Joseph Terry First Responder Training Facility. The facility, part of the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence Homeland Defense Civil Support Office’s Incident Response Training Department, is designed to provide real-world training for U.S. Army Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Soldiers, along with joint service members and civilians in related fields.