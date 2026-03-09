USS Dewey Sea and Anchors off the Coast of Okinawa, Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260306-N-JJ672-3185

U.S. Navy Sailors heave a mooring line on the fo’c’sle aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a sea and anchor evolution off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, March 6, 2026. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)