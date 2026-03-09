(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Dewey Sea and Anchors off the Coast of Okinawa, Japan

    USS Dewey Sea and Anchors off the Coast of Okinawa, Japan

    OKINAWA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Oscar Diaz 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    260306-N-JJ672-3046
    U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician 3rd Class Matthew Larason leads a team of Sailors carrying a jack staff on the fo’c’sle aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a sea and anchor evolution off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, March 6, 2026. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 10:28
    Photo ID: 9562721
    VIRIN: 260306-N-JJ672-3046
    Resolution: 3538x3952
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, USS Dewey Sea and Anchors off the Coast of Okinawa, Japan, by PO2 Oscar Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Dewey (DDG 105)
    DESRON 15
    sea and achor detail
    seamanship
    Okinawa
    7th Fleet

