U.S. Army Cadet Command Relinquishment of Command

Brig. Gen. Maurice “Moe” Barnett relinquished command as the sixteenth Commanding General of the U.S. Army Cadet Command at a Relinquishment of Command Ceremony at Fort Knox, Ky., March 11, 2026. | U.S. Army photo by Sarah Windmueller