Brig. Gen. Maurice “Moe” Barnett relinquished command as the sixteenth Commanding General of the U.S. Army Cadet Command at a Relinquishment of Command Ceremony at Fort Knox, Ky., March 11, 2026. | U.S. Army photo by Sarah Windmueller
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 10:28
|Photo ID:
|9562719
|VIRIN:
|260311-A-PG511-1871
|Resolution:
|2201x1678
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Cadet Command Relinquishment of Command [Image 10 of 10], by Sarah Windmueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.