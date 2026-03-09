A New Home

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Military working dog Romana, assigned to the 131st Military Working Dog Detachment, Combined Military Working Dog Detachment – Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, interacts with handler, U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Mora, a military working dog handler assigned to the same unit, inside the newly constructed military working dog kennels at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, March 5, 2026. The updated facilities support improved training conditions and strengthen the bond between handlers and their dogs. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)