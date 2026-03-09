(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A New Home [Image 10 of 10]

    A New Home

    GERMANY

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Military working dog Romana, assigned to the 131st Military Working Dog Detachment, Combined Military Working Dog Detachment – Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, interacts with handler, U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Mora, a military working dog handler assigned to the same unit, inside the newly constructed military working dog kennels at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, March 5, 2026. The updated facilities support improved training conditions and strengthen the bond between handlers and their dogs. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 08:25
    Photo ID: 9562592
    VIRIN: 260305-A-PT551-8699
    Resolution: 5915x3943
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: DE
    This work, A New Home [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Working Dog Handler
    Military Working Dog (MWD)
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    EverVigilant
    SwordOfFreedom

