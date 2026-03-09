A New Home

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Military working dog Lucky, assigned to the 131st Military Working Dog Detachment, Combined Military Working Dog Detachment – Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, rests on his bed the new military working dog kennels at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, March 5, 2026. The updated facilities improve the living conditions and overall welfare of military working dogs stationed at the installation. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)