Seabees Honor 84 Years of Service with Birthday PT

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (March 5, 2026) Sailors assigned to Commander, Task Force 68, 22nd Naval Construction Regiment, and Naval Station Rota Public Works Department participate in a group workout at onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, March 5, 2026, in celebration of the U.S. Navy Seabees 84th birthday. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership.