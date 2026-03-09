(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Seabees Honor 84 Years of Service with Birthday PT [Image 1 of 11]

    Seabees Honor 84 Years of Service with Birthday PT

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg  

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (March 5, 2026) Sailors assigned to Commander, Task Force 68, 22nd Naval Construction Regiment, and Naval Station Rota Public Works Department participate in a group workout at onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, March 5, 2026, in celebration of the U.S. Navy Seabees 84th birthday. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 04:15
    Photo ID: 9562433
    VIRIN: 260305-N-XT273-1001
    Resolution: 5689x3884
    Size: 5.54 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabees Honor 84 Years of Service with Birthday PT [Image 11 of 11], by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Rota
    Seabees
    birthday

