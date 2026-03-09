(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BM26: 18th OSS weather flight keeps forecasts flowing during exercise [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    BM26: 18th OSS weather flight keeps forecasts flowing during exercise

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jamal Berry II 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Vivian Ceniceros, 18th Operations Support Squadron weather forecaster, reads weather data on a handheld device during a USAF-led operational exercise Beverly Midnight 26 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 12, 2026. BM26 provides unique opportunities to synchronize and integrate various forces across Japan into joint, coalition and bilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jamal J. Berry II)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 03:26
    Photo ID: 9562394
    VIRIN: 260312-F-ME505-1015
    Resolution: 5737x3915
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BM26: 18th OSS weather flight keeps forecasts flowing during exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jamal Berry II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BM26: 18th OSS weather flight keeps forecasts flowing during exercise
    BM26: 18th OSS weather flight keeps forecasts flowing during exercise
    BM26: 18th OSS weather flight keeps forecasts flowing during exercise
    BM26: 18th OSS weather flight keeps forecasts flowing during exercise
    BM26: 18th OSS weather flight keeps forecasts flowing during exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    BM26: 18th OSS weather flight keeps forecasts flowing during exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery