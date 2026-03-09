BM26: 18th OSS weather flight keeps forecasts flowing during exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Vivian Ceniceros, 18th Operations Support Squadron weather forecaster, reads weather data on a handheld device during a USAF-led operational exercise Beverly Midnight 26 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 12, 2026. BM26 provides unique opportunities to synchronize and integrate various forces across Japan into joint, coalition and bilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jamal J. Berry II)