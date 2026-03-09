BM26: 18th OSS weather flight keeps forecasts flowing during exercise

Photo By Senior Airman Jamal Berry II | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Vivian Ceniceros, 18th Operations Support Squadron weather forecaster, surveys the weather conditions of local areas during a USAF-led operational exercise Beverly Midnight 26 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 12, 2026. BM26 provides hands on training, allowing Airmen to practice critical skills and strengthen resiliency, enabling the U.S. to serve as a premier partner to Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jamal Berry II) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan — U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Operations Support Squadron weather flight maintained real-world forecasting operations while responding to simulated equipment failures, system disruptions, and unexpected challenges during a USAF-led operational exercise Beverly Midnight 26 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 12, 2026.

Weather forecasters assigned to the 18th OSS provide atmospheric observations and forecasts that allow pilots and mission planners to safely conduct flight operations across the installation. Even during training exercises, the weather flight must continue delivering accurate, real-time reports that support ongoing air operations.

During the exercise, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Vivian Ceniceros, 18th OSS weather forecaster, received an inject indicating a failure in the automated weather sensor system. Without the sensor providing data, Ceniceros transitioned to manual observation methods to gather weather information such as wind speed and direction, temperature, cloud coverage and visibility.

“In field operations, weather sensors can be compromised by damage or technical issues” said Ceniceros. “The ability to gather data yourself is an indispensable skill for keeping the 18th Wing mission capable.”

BM26 introduced additional challenges to simulate real-world operational conditions. Weather Airmen trained to operate without automated sensors, respond to simulated communication outages and continue forecasting operations despite degraded data systems.

Weather operations remain mission essential even during training events. Without accurate weather observations and forecasts, aircraft cannot safely launch or recover.

“Whether we’re exercising or not, our aircraft are very real,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jee Oh Kim, 18th Operations Support Squadron weather forecaster. “They need accurate weather reports to stay in the air.”

The 18th OSS weather flight maintains 24-hour coverage with a team of forecasters who monitor atmospheric conditions and provide weather briefings for aircrews and mission planners. Their forecasts support military flight operations while also contributing to aviation safety across the region.

Training scenarios during the exercise replicate the unpredictable nature of real-world operations and reinforce the importance of mission-ready Airmen who can respond effectively when systems degrade or fail.

Exercises like BM26 strengthen readiness by ensuring Airmen can continue to support flight operations even in contested or degraded environments, helping sustain airpower across the Indo-Pacific.