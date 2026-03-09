Afloat Training Group Western Pacific conducts search and rescue training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Peter Ayala, left, and Chief Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) Reginald Harvey, both rescue swimmer instructors assigned to Afloat Training Group Western Pacific (ATGWP), oversee Quartermaster 3rd Class Miles Mathis, a rescue swimmer assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) during search and rescue (SAR) training at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 12, 2026. As the Type Commander's executive agent, ATGWP provides expert training, evaluation, and support to forward-deployed and visiting ships to ensure they are fully trained and ready for any mission, directly contributing to the security and stability of the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maria Alvarez)