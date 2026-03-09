(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Afloat Training Group Western Pacific conducts search and rescue training [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Afloat Training Group Western Pacific conducts search and rescue training

    YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JAPAN

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Maria Alvarez 

    Afloat Training Group Western Pacific

    U.S. Navy Quartermaster 3rd Class Miles Mathis, left, a rescue swimmer assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) demonstrates rescue techniques during search and rescue (SAR) training as Chief Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) Reginald Harvey, a rescue swimmer instructor assigned to Afloat Training Group Western Pacific (ATGWP) looks on, at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 12, 2026. As the Type Commander's executive agent, ATGWP provides expert training, evaluation, and support to forward-deployed and visiting ships to ensure they are fully trained and ready for any mission, directly contributing to the security and stability of the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maria Alvarez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 23:14
    Photo ID: 9562248
    VIRIN: 260312-N-BY095-1001
    Resolution: 3647x2703
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afloat Training Group Western Pacific conducts search and rescue training [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Maria Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Afloat Training Group Western Pacific conducts search and rescue training
    Afloat Training Group Western Pacific conducts search and rescue training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rescue swimmer
    Afloat Training Group Western Pacific
    ATGWP
    SAR
    Search and rescue
    japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery