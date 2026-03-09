3-265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Soldiers prepare installation of MILES gear

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Laurenz Baker, an Air Defense Battle Management System Operator with the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery of the 3-265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, oversees the movement of vehicles in preparation for installation of Individual Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System (MILES) at Fort Polk's Joint Readiness Training Center March 10, 2026. MILES gear is a laser-based, force-on-force training tool used to simulate combat. It consists of lights and sensors attached at various points on a vehicle, laser transmitters attached to actual weapons, and a speaker unit, all of which register hits from simulated fire. The unit will spend the coming weeks participating in realistic, high-intensity training scenarios to prepare for real-world combat operations.