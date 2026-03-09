(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3-265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Soldiers prepare installation of MILES gear [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3-265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Soldiers prepare installation of MILES gear

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard 

    164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Spc. Laurenz Baker, an Air Defense Battle Management System Operator with the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery of the 3-265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, oversees the movement of vehicles in preparation for installation of Individual Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System (MILES) at Fort Polk's Joint Readiness Training Center March 10, 2026. MILES gear is a laser-based, force-on-force training tool used to simulate combat. It consists of lights and sensors attached at various points on a vehicle, laser transmitters attached to actual weapons, and a speaker unit, all of which register hits from simulated fire. The unit will spend the coming weeks participating in realistic, high-intensity training scenarios to prepare for real-world combat operations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 19:36
    Photo ID: 9561976
    VIRIN: 260310-A-UN223-1996
    Resolution: 3456x2304
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Soldiers prepare installation of MILES gear [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Curtis Rookard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3-265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Soldiers prepare installation of MILES gear
    3-265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Soldiers prepare installation of MILES gear

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery