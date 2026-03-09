(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3-265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Soldiers prepare installation of MILES gear [Image 2 of 2]

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard 

    164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Florida Army National Guard's 3-265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Avenger Crewmember Sgt. Hakeem Harrison, prepares for the installation of Individual Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System (MILES) gear on an AN/TWQ-1 Avenger Air Defense System at Fort Polk's Joint Readiness Training Center on March 10, 2026. MILES gear is a laser-based, force-on-force training tool used to simulate combat. It consists of lights and sensors attached at various points on a vehicle, laser transmitters attached to actual weapons, and a speaker unit, all of which register hits from simulated fire. The unit will spend the coming weeks participating in realistic, high-intensity training scenarios to prepare for real-world combat operations.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 19:36
    Photo ID: 9561972
    VIRIN: 260310-A-UN223-6963
    Resolution: 3456x2304
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: LOUISIANA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Soldiers prepare installation of MILES gear [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Curtis Rookard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    3-265th Air Defense Artillery Battalion
    Florida National Guard

