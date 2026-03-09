3-265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Soldiers prepare installation of MILES gear

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Florida Army National Guard's 3-265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Avenger Crewmember Sgt. Hakeem Harrison, prepares for the installation of Individual Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System (MILES) gear on an AN/TWQ-1 Avenger Air Defense System at Fort Polk's Joint Readiness Training Center on March 10, 2026. MILES gear is a laser-based, force-on-force training tool used to simulate combat. It consists of lights and sensors attached at various points on a vehicle, laser transmitters attached to actual weapons, and a speaker unit, all of which register hits from simulated fire. The unit will spend the coming weeks participating in realistic, high-intensity training scenarios to prepare for real-world combat operations.