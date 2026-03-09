Florida Army National Guard's 3-265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Avenger Crewmember Sgt. Hakeem Harrison, prepares for the installation of Individual Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System (MILES) gear on an AN/TWQ-1 Avenger Air Defense System at Fort Polk's Joint Readiness Training Center on March 10, 2026. MILES gear is a laser-based, force-on-force training tool used to simulate combat. It consists of lights and sensors attached at various points on a vehicle, laser transmitters attached to actual weapons, and a speaker unit, all of which register hits from simulated fire. The unit will spend the coming weeks participating in realistic, high-intensity training scenarios to prepare for real-world combat operations.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 19:36
|Photo ID:
|9561972
|VIRIN:
|260310-A-UN223-6963
|Resolution:
|3456x2304
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3-265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Soldiers prepare installation of MILES gear [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Curtis Rookard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.