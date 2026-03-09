(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Industry experts collaborate to plan successful future for Terrain Shaping

    Industry experts collaborate to plan successful future for Terrain Shaping

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Timothy Rider 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    Tinesha Nicholas, Product Manager for Terrain Shaping Obstacles, details the U.S. Army's future terrain shaping transformation during the Terrain Shaping Industry Day held Thursday, Feb. 26 at the Courtyard Marriott, Mt. Arlington.
    U.S. Army photo by Tim Rider

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 15:12
    VIRIN: 260311-A-GY890-1003
    Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
    This work, Industry experts collaborate to plan successful future for Terrain Shaping [Image 3 of 3], by Timothy Rider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

