Tinesha Nicholas, Product Manager for Terrain Shaping Obstacles, details the U.S. Army's future terrain shaping transformation during the Terrain Shaping Industry Day held Thursday, Feb. 26 at the Courtyard Marriott, Mt. Arlington.
U.S. Army photo by Tim Rider
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 15:12
|Photo ID:
|9561402
|VIRIN:
|260311-A-GY890-1003
|Resolution:
|3097x2909
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Industry experts collaborate to plan successful future for Terrain Shaping [Image 3 of 3], by Timothy Rider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Industry experts collaborate to plan successful future for Terrain Shaping
