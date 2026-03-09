(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Against Rising Tides and a Disappearing Shoreline: A Rapid Sand Response [Image 2 of 2]

    Against Rising Tides and a Disappearing Shoreline: A Rapid Sand Response

    FORT PIERCE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2026

    Photo by Peggy Bebb 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    An excavator operated by the City of Fort Pierce employee prepares to move freshly delivered sand into place along the shoreline at Jetty Park on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, as workers race to protect a nearby roadway, homes and underground utilities from an eroding shoreline. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Ronnie Shawn Huebner)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 14:50
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Against Rising Tides and a Disappearing Shoreline: A Rapid Sand Response [Image 2 of 2], by Peggy Bebb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Against Rising Tides and a Disappearing Shoreline: A Rapid Sand Response
    Against Rising Tides and a Disappearing Shoreline: A Rapid Sand Response

    Against Rising Tides and a Disappearing Shoreline: A Rapid Sand Response

    shore protection
    Fort Pierce Fla.

