An excavator operated by the City of Fort Pierce employee prepares to move freshly delivered sand into place along the shoreline at Jetty Park on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, as workers race to protect a nearby roadway, homes and underground utilities from an eroding shoreline. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Ronnie Shawn Huebner)
Against Rising Tides and a Disappearing Shoreline: A Rapid Sand Response
