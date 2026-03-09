A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) dump truck delivers the first load of sand at Jetty Park, Fort Pierce, Fla, on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, as crews rush to shore up an eroding shoreline that threatens a public road, nearby homes and underground utilities, after a request for immediate assistance came into the district from Congressman Brian Mast’s office. Eleven loads totaling approximately 220 tons of sand were delivered by USACE trucks and operators throughout the operation. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Blake Stratton)
Against Rising Tides and a Disappearing Shoreline: A Rapid Sand Response
