New gaga ball pit brings comfort of home to students at USAG Stuttgart

Stuttgart Elementary School Parent Teacher Association board members, Department of Defense Education Activity Europe leadership, school officials, students, and U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Melendez pose for a photo on Dec. 11, 2025 following the inaugural game of gaga ball at the new gaga pit on the Stuttgart Elementary School playground. US Army photo by Jerrica Roach