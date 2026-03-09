New gaga ball pit brings comfort of home to students at USAG Stuttgart

Photo By Margarita Cambest | U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Melendez enjoys the new gaga pit...... read more read more Photo By Margarita Cambest | U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Melendez enjoys the new gaga pit at Stuttgart Elementary School on Dec.11, 2025. This was Melendez’s first attempt at the sport. US Army photo by Stuttgart Elementary School’s Parent Teacher Association President Jerrica Roach see less | View Image Page

ByJerrica Roach

Stuttgart Elementary School’s Parent Teacher Association President



Stuttgart Elementary School’s Parent Teacher Association went big for their community this year, working for months and spending thousands of euro on a facility improvement that has the kids going wild– gaga ball. The popular dodgeball variant has hit schoolyards and playgrounds throughout the United States in recent years and thanks to advocacy from students is now available at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart.

“We were all so impressed by the students who presented the idea of a gaga ball pit,” said Amber Releford, the previous school year’s PTA president, whose administration allocated the funds and supported the project.

In 2025, students made a request to the PTA for a gaga pit, complete with slide deck and a presentation. Now, everyone at the elementary school gets to enjoy the latest and greatest that recess has to offer.

“Doing all the behind-the-scenes work to be able to support a student-led initiative like this is really what the PTA is all about,” Releford said. “It’s amazing to see this project finally completed and being enjoyed by everyone.”

On a balmy December day following the installation, students joined USAG Stuttgart Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Melendez, School Liaison Officer Mr. Brian Pappas, and DoDEA Community Superintendent Renee Cobb, for an inaugural game, posing for a photo before proceeding into the pit to play against some students themselves.

The friendly game ended in a defeat for the adults, but the real prize was the comfort of home brought to the Stuttgart military community. It’s just one way the garrison and their tenant commands make incredible efforts to bring the comforts and familiarities of American life to service members, civilians, and their family members stationed in Germany, Melendez said.

“At USAG Stuttgart, we not only work hard—we play hard as well,” Melendez said. “The kids are great competitors, and I wasn’t ready for them. I’ll return for a rematch once I’ve practiced gaga ball some more—and my personal pride has healed.”