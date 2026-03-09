(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Freedom Shield 26: Combined Convoy Training

    Freedom Shield 26: Combined Convoy Training

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Spc. Mark Bowman 

    2ID Sustainment Brigade

    Republic of Korea Army Soldiers assigned to 16th Mechanized Brigade and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division drive tactical and other government vehicles in a convoy during Freedom Shield 26 near Wonpyoung Training Area, South Korea. Champion Brigade Soldiers teamed up with South Korean partners to validate their proficiency in delivering supplies Soldiers need to remain second to none.
    Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary. This images has been blurred for operations security reasons. (U.S. Army photo by ROK Army Maj. Kwangchae Im)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026
    VIRIN: 260310-A-BF020-1011
    This work, Freedom Shield 26: Combined Convoy Training, by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Freedom Shield 26: Combined Convoy Training
    Freedom Shield 26: Combined Convoy Training

    2ID
    USARPAC
    Eighth Army
    USFK
    FreedomShield26

