Freedom Shield 26: Combined Convoy Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea Army Soldiers assigned to 16th Mechanized Brigade and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division drive together in a convoy of vehicles during Freedom Shield 26 near Wonpyoung Training Area, South Korea. Champion Brigade Soldiers teamed up with South Korean partners to validate their proficiency in delivering supplies Soldiers need to remain second to none.

Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary. This image has been blurred for operations security reasons (U.S. Army photo by ROK Army Maj. Kwangchae Im)