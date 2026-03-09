Bravo Company, 1-214th GSAB conducts aerial gunnery during Lethal Cougar 26-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Alec Leal, a pilot assigned to Bravo Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, briefs a flight plan for aerial gunnery tables during exercise Lethal Cougar 26-1 at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 9, 2026. Lethal Cougar is an operation designed to sustain the ability to provide theater commanders with qualified combat crews while simultaneously validating forward armament refueling points and convoy operations to build momentum for follow-on exercises.