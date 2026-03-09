Bravo Company, 1-214th GSAB conducts aerial gunnery during Lethal Cougar 26-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A soldier assigned to Bravo Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion fires an M240H machine gun during aerial gunnery tables at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 9, 2026. Lethal Cougar is an operation designed to sustain the ability to provide theater commanders with qualified combat crews while simultaneously validating forward armament refueling points and convoy operations to build momentum for follow-on exercises.