A Royal Thai Reconnaissance marine conducts a high-altitude, low-opening parachute operation during a combined arms live-fire exercise as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Ban Chan Khrem, Khao Khitchakut district, Thailand, March 5, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Manuel A. Serrano)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 03:53
|Photo ID:
|9560422
|VIRIN:
|260306-M-SH393-1105
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|97.32 KB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Royal Thai Marines, Republic of Korea Marines Conduct Combined Arms Live-fire Exercise Rehearsal During Exercise Cobra Gold 26 [Image 7 of 7], by GySgt Manuel Serrano