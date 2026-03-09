(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Royal Thai Marines, Republic of Korea Marines Conduct Combined Arms Live-fire Exercise Rehearsal During Exercise Cobra Gold 26 [Image 3 of 7]

    Royal Thai Marines, Republic of Korea Marines Conduct Combined Arms Live-fire Exercise Rehearsal During Exercise Cobra Gold 26

    THAILAND

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Manuel Serrano 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A Royal Thai Reconnaissance marine conducts a high-altitude, low-opening parachute operation during a combined arms live-fire exercise as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Ban Chan Khrem, Khao Khitchakut district, Thailand, March 5, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Manuel A. Serrano)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 03:53
    Photo ID: 9560421
    VIRIN: 260306-M-SH393-1098
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 407.06 KB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Thai Marines, Republic of Korea Marines Conduct Combined Arms Live-fire Exercise Rehearsal During Exercise Cobra Gold 26 [Image 7 of 7], by GySgt Manuel Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    15th MEU, USMC, I MEF, Cobra Gold, Thailand, TFASH

