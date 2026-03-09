U.S. Soldiers from HHBN United States Army Europe & Africa (USAREUR-AF) test their marksmanship skills using the Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) during the Recruiter of the Year Competition at Clay Kaserne, Germany February 24, 2026. The EST provides a virtual environment for soldiers to practice a variety of tasks, including marksmanship, collective drills, and shoot/don’t shoot training, preparing them for complex real-world scenarios (U.S. Army Photo by VI Specialist Claudia Neve).
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 03:39
|Photo ID:
|9560411
|VIRIN:
|260224-A-CV950-3985
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|13.8 MB
|Location:
|HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAREUR-AF Soldiers Test Skills in Recruiter of the Year Competition [Image 4 of 4], by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.