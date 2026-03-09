USAREUR-AF Soldiers Test Skills in Recruiter of the Year Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers from HHBN United States Army Europe & Africa (USAREUR-AF) test their marksmanship skills using the Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) during the Recruiter of the Year Competition at Clay Kaserne, Germany February 24, 2026. The EST provides a virtual environment for soldiers to practice a variety of tasks, including marksmanship, collective drills, and shoot/don’t shoot training, preparing them for complex real-world scenarios (U.S. Army Photo by VI Specialist Claudia Neve).