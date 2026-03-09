JTF-DC Patrol Prep

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Military Police Officers with the Florida National Guard clear their weapons at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., March 10, 2026. About 2,700 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Thomas Norris)