    WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Thomas Norris 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Military Police Officers with the Florida National Guard wait to clear their weapons at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., March 10, 2026. About 2,700 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Thomas Norris)

    This work, JTF-DC Patrol Prep [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Thomas Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTFDC
    National Guard
    DCSafe

