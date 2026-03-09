(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ARCTIC EDGE 2026: RCAF operations [Image 3 of 4]

    ARCTIC EDGE 2026: RCAF operations

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jack Rodgers 

    Arctic Edge

    A Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornet taxis on the flight line during ARCTIC EDGE 2026 (AE26) at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 6, 2026. AE26 is a Northern American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command-led homeland defense exercise designed to improve readiness, demonstrate capabilities, and enhance Joint and Allied Force interoperability in the Arctic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jack Rodgers)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 18:00
    Photo ID: 9559890
    VIRIN: 260306-F-MI196-1294
    Resolution: 5209x3466
    Size: 6.22 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARCTIC EDGE 2026: RCAF operations [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jack Rodgers, identified by DVIDS

    USNORTHCOM
    HomelandDefense
    AlwaysVigilant
    arcticsecurity
    AE26
    ARCTICEDGE2026

