ARCTIC EDGE 2026: RCAF operations

A Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornet takes off during ARCTIC EDGE 2026 (AE26) at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 6, 2026. AE26 is a Northern American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command-led homeland defense exercise designed to improve readiness, demonstrate capabilities, and enhance Joint and Allied Force interoperability in the Arctic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jack Rodgers)