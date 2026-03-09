Members of the Monroe County (Wis.) Natural Resource and Extension Committee meets in Sparta, Wis., on March 9, 2026. The mission of the Monroe County Natural Resource Committee is to manage, conserve, and protect our natural resources. The committee will facilitate wise, sustainable land use and outdoor recreation through information and education while supporting technical and financial assistance to landowners of Monroe County and encourage all residents of Monroe County to be stewards of our natural resources keeping in mind the generations to follow. Fort McCoy personnel regularly support the committee. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 17:29
|Photo ID:
|9559851
|VIRIN:
|260309-A-OK556-2151
|Resolution:
|3865x2601
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy supports March 2026 meeting with local natural resources, extension committee [Image 7 of 7], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort McCoy supports March 2026 meeting with local natural resources, extension committee
No keywords found.