Fort McCoy supports March 2026 meeting with local natural resources, extension committee

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the Monroe County (Wis.) Natural Resource and Extension Committee meets in Sparta, Wis., on March 9, 2026. The mission of the Monroe County Natural Resource Committee is to manage, conserve, and protect our natural resources. The committee will facilitate wise, sustainable land use and outdoor recreation through information and education while supporting technical and financial assistance to landowners of Monroe County and encourage all residents of Monroe County to be stewards of our natural resources keeping in mind the generations to follow. Fort McCoy personnel regularly support the committee. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the Monroe County (Wis.) Natural Resource and Extension Committee meets in...... read more read more

Fort McCoy staff provided updates about the installation’s natural resources-related efforts March 9 during the March 2026 meeting of the Monroe County (Wis.) Natural Resource and Extension Committee.

The monthly committee includes members Nodji VanWychen, Joey Esterline, Cedric Schnitzler, Doug Rogalla, Todd Sparks, and Paul Zastophil from areas within the county. According to the Monroe County webpage for the committee at https://www.co.monroe.wi.us/government/county-board-of-supervisors/boards-committees/natural-resource-extension/-folder-2344, the committee has a diverse mission.

“The mission of the Monroe County Natural Resource Committee is to manage, conserve, and protect our natural resources,” the website states. “The committee will facilitate wise, sustainable land use and outdoor recreation through information and education while supporting technical and financial assistance to landowners of Monroe County and encourage all residents of Monroe County to be stewards of our natural resources keeping in mind the generations to follow.”

As part of Monroe County, Fort McCoy has a part in supporting the committee. The post does so through the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch (NRB) as well as the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office and other post personnel.

During the March meeting, NRB Endangered Species Biologist Jessup Weichelt served as one of the Fort McCoy representatives where he reviewed recent accomplishments completed by NRB and related Fort McCoy personnel. The Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office discussed current news and events related to the committee.

Among those accomplishments in natural resources management Weichelt mentioned from February 2026 in the meeting were:

— In fisheries management at Fort McCoy, natural resources personnel collected data on all 10 lakes on post. Dissolved oxygen has remained at high levels on all lakes and has not shown any concerns for aquatic life. Ice on all lakes was thicker in February 2026 than the historic average February ice thickness.

— Fisheries personnel monitored 10 instream thermographs to monitor winter temperatures.

— Staff also conducted 12 creel surveys. Nearly all anglers interviewed were on the North Flowage and Lost Lake. There was sign of anglers on other lakes, although they have rarely been observed during creel surveys.

— NRB fisheries personnel sent life history information on seven recaptured tagged fish to two different anglers. All were largemouth bass were from either the North Flowage or Lost Lake.

— Staff members finalized plans and sampling schedule for 2026 fisheries projects and began updating and addressing comments to the Integrated Natural Resource Management Plan for 2026.

— In forestry management, staff provided timber harvest acreage for incidental take related to threatened and endangered species.

— Forestry personnel also participated in the annual wildland fire RT-130 refresher training; aided and provided guidance to loggers during Army Corps of Engineers logging cease operations order; and surveyed part of the North Impact Area fuel break for current conditions any pre-burn maintenance.

— In threatened and endangered species management, personnel completed their 2025 Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources report, completed 2025 Karner Blue Butterfly field activities report, performed one wolf tracking survey in North and South Post, checked eagle nests, and more.

— In invasive species management, February weather proved to be cooperative for treatments with temperatures remaining positive and only intermittent snow storms. A warm spell did make shredding a bit muddy for a few days though, team members states. Having only three field crew continued to present a challenge for completing enough acres of field work, especially when herbicide treating areas with higher density invasives such as in Training Area B32. In anticipation for future shredding work, NRB personnel surveyed two areas before the plants were removed. They also conducted 20 acres of habitat shredding in D3, D6, and C16. While these areas did contain glossy buckthorn, they were not counted as invasive acres.

— Invasive species management personnel also participated in two 65 percent project review meetings. They also prepared a draft programmatic NEPA for Invasive Vegetation Management that was circulated for review prior to official NEPA review.

— Fort McCoy invasive species management personnel also participated in the Monroe County Invasive Species Working Group’s annual meeting and field trip as well as its first-ever National Invasive Species Awareness Week event at Sparta (Wis.) Floral.

— Invasive species personnel are also collaborating with other Monroe County Invasive Species Working Group partners to update existing species-specific fact sheets for events and digital availability on the website.

— In wildlife management, NRB staff continued work on the annual review and update for the Fort McCoy Hunting, Fishing, and Trapping Rules and Regulations.They met with the other directorates/working groups for discussion on all recommendations. Proposed changes are currently being made to the regulation based on the recommendations of the working group.

— NRB wildlife management staff also completed and reviewed the archery summary.Harvest totals for all seasons provided to the WDNR for deer and turkey.

— Wildlife management staff also worked with Permit Sales and the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security to set spring turkey permit quotas.They also reviewed and updated the spring turkey permit drawing notification letter. The drawing was held during the first week in March.

— NRB staff started coordination on the volunteer blue bird box monitoring program.They’re holding a kick-off meeting on March 25. Roughly 40 birdhouse boxes were built over the winter to replace any damaged boxes from last year.

— Staff are gearing up for the spring turkey and ruffed grouse surveys that will start in mid- to late-March.

— The recreational trapping season on post for land-based animals (coyote, fox, etc.) closed Feb. 15. The season for water-based animals (otter, beaver, muskrat) runs through March 31.

— NRB staff attended the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Wild Turkey Committee meeting to review the department’s wild turkey survey and discuss updates to the state Wild Turkey Management Plan.

— And NRB personnel started planning for spring prescribed fires (equipment status, personnel, completed RT-130, and more).

Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”

Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

(The Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch contributed to this article.)