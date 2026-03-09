(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Leavenworth Historic Home Renovation and Open House 613 Grant Ave. [Image 18 of 18]

    Fort Leavenworth Historic Home Renovation and Open House 613 Grant Ave.

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Sean Bergosh 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth

    Residents and community members toured 613 Grant Avenue during a historic home open house at Fort Leavenworth March 5 and 6. Originally built between 1901–1905, the home was carefully restored by The Michaels Organization, in partnership with Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities and Fort Leavenworth, with a focus on preserving the historical features that give these homes their character. Inside, guests saw original fireplaces, hardwood floors, built-in cabinetry, and brick masonry, in addition to modern upgrades to plumbing, HVAC, electrical, and structural systems designed to support Army families today.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
