Fort Leavenworth Historic Home Renovation and Open House 613 Grant Ave.

Residents and community members toured 613 Grant Avenue during a historic home open house at Fort Leavenworth March 5 and 6. Originally built between 1901–1905, the home was carefully restored by The Michaels Organization, in partnership with Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities and Fort Leavenworth, with a focus on preserving the historical features that give these homes their character. Inside, guests saw original fireplaces, hardwood floors, built-in cabinetry, and brick masonry, in addition to modern upgrades to plumbing, HVAC, electrical, and structural systems designed to support Army families today.