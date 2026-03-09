(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SMMC visits 4thMedBn Reservists [Image 13 of 13]

    SMMC visits 4thMedBn Reservists

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan Gilbert 

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, visits Marines and Sailors assigned to 4th Medical Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group at the Naval and Marine Corps Reserve Center, San Diego, California, March 7, 2026. Ruiz visited the reserve Marines and Sailors during their drill weekend in order to gain a better understanding of their training. Ruiz also participated as the senior enlisted leader for promotion and award ceremonies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan E. Gilbert)

    This work, SMMC visits 4thMedBn Reservists [Image 13 of 13], by GySgt Jordan Gilbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical Battalion
    SMMC
    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps
    sailors
    Marine Corps
    reserve

