SMMC visits 4thMedBn Reservists

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, visits Marines and Sailors assigned to 4th Medical Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group at the Naval and Marine Corps Reserve Center, San Diego, California, March 7, 2026. Ruiz visited the reserve Marines and Sailors during their drill weekend in order to gain a better understanding of their training. Ruiz also participated as the senior enlisted leader for promotion and award ceremonies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan E. Gilbert)