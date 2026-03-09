USNA Superintendent tours Naval Academy waterfront

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Jan. 12, 2026) U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte tours the Naval Academy waterfront at the United States Naval Academy. During the tour, senior leadership observe waterfront operations supporting midshipmen training and maritime proficiency. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mr. Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)