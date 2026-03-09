(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USNA Superintendent tours Naval Academy waterfront

    USNA Superintendent tours Naval Academy waterfront

    UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Kenneth D Aston 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Jan. 12, 2026) U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte tours the Naval Academy waterfront at the United States Naval Academy. During the tour, senior leadership observe waterfront operations supporting midshipmen training and maritime proficiency. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mr. Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026
    VIRIN: 260112-N-ID676-1087
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNA Superintendent tours Naval Academy waterfront [Image 6 of 6], by Kenneth D Aston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United States Naval Academy (USNA)
    Waterfront Readiness

