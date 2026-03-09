SFC Askew inducted into SAMC

Senior Drill Sergeant SFC Tyrone Askew was inducted into the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club in a ceremony held Feb. 27, 2026 at Snow Hall. 1SGT Matthew Crain, the president of the Fort Sill Redleg chapter and U.S. Army Garrison Fort Sill CSM Jared English presented his medal.
|02.27.2026
|03.10.2026 09:05
|9558430
|260227-O-KP881-8109
|2047x1365
|660.29 KB
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|5
|0
Senior DS SFC Tyrone Askew inducted into SAMC
