(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SFC Askew inducted into SAMC [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SFC Askew inducted into SAMC

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Senior Drill Sergeant SFC Tyrone Askew was inducted into the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club in a ceremony held Feb. 27, 2026 at Snow Hall. 1SGT Matthew Crain, the president of the Fort Sill Redleg chapter and U.S. Army Garrison Fort Sill CSM Jared English presented his medal.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 09:05
    Photo ID: 9558430
    VIRIN: 260227-O-KP881-8109
    Resolution: 2047x1365
    Size: 660.29 KB
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFC Askew inducted into SAMC [Image 2 of 2], by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SFC Askew inducted into SAMC
    Senior DS SFC Tyrone Askew inducted to SAMC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Senior DS SFC Tyrone Askew inducted into SAMC

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery